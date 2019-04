SUSANNA MCNEILL

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Susanna McNeill, of Lumberton, passed on March 27.

The funeral is Thursday at 1 p.m. at The New Beginning Church. The body will lie in state from noon to 1 p.m.

The visitation is Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the McNeill family cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.Hillsfhoffairmont.com.