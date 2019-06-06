SUZANNE REVELS DANIELS

OAK ISLAND — Suzanne Revels Daniels, of Oak Island, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Born March 15, 1957, in Lumberton, Suzanne graduated from Lumberton High School in 1975, attended Meredith College, Brooks Institute of Photography and graduated from University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She later married Robert H. Daniels Jr. (Bobby) and raised a family in Lumberton, where she was an active community volunteer through Junior Service League, First Presbyterian Church and Community Hospice. Spending most of her time on the coast and in the Colorado mountains, she enjoyed sharing stories with friends both old and new.

Suzanne's love for music led to her many adventures on the road. She once even toured with her beloved band, The Eagles. If she wasn't tuning guitars, running lights, she was keeping the boys out of trouble. She truly was a mother to all around her. She was also a poet in her own right, always scribbling her thoughts down. Her creative vision helped her thrive as a college photography instructor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She was a creative jack of all trades! Suzanne was magenta in a khaki world.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Virgil Revels Sr. and Ann McRackan Revels of Lumberton; and is survived by son, Craig; daughter, Maggie; brother, Ray V. Revels Jr., and his wife, Kathy; sister, Lucia Lindsey, and her husband Terry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a private remembrance. There will be a celebration of life among her friends scheduled at a later date in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue (S.O.A.R.) at 3376 St. Charles Place SE, Southport, N.C. 28461 or https://soar-nc.org.

The family would like to thank special friends who loved and encouraged Suzanne throughout her life. She treasured each of you!