JULIUS JR. OXENDINE

MAXTON — Sylvester "Julius Jr." Oxendine, of Maxton, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Due to the COVID- 19 mandates, a private service for immediate family only will be at 4 p.m., Thursday at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. There will be a time of viewing for extended family and friends between the hours of noon until 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

The immediate family will not be present during this time in order to follow mandated restrictions.