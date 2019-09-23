SYLVIA CLEWIS HORNE

LUMBERTON — Ms. Sylvia Clewis Horne, 79, of Lumberton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

She was born in Robeson County on Jan. 17, 1940, to Dudley Clewis and Ella Brock Clewis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Horne; and a brother, James Clewis.

Ms. Horne is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Buckner (Norwood Jr.), and Stephanie Horne, all of Youngsville; and five grandchildren, Katilyn Hinson, Cole Buckner (Morgan Robinson), Samuel Buckner, Grace Horne, and Ella Buckner.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Alvin Pittman officiating.

The visitation will be on Wednesday prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. in Lumberton.

Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.floydmortuary.net.