TALMADGE LEE KILLENS

FAIRMONT — Talmadge Lee Killens, 70, of Fairmont, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held 30 minutes before the service. Burial is in the Fairmont Cemetery on N.C. 130.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hillsfunerals.com.