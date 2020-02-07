TED ROZIER

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ted Rozier, 85, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away peacefully surrounded by family with amazing grace on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House.

Ted was born in Lumberton, N.C., on March 31, 1934, to the late Calton C. Rozier and the late Irene M. Rozier.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Rozier, Ernest Rozier, and David Rozier; two sisters, Evelyn Rozier Fields and Ann Rozier; and a son, Randall Ted Rozier.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Allen Rozier of the home; a sister, Lucille Allen Weston of Lumberton, N.C.; two sons, Amos Rozier (Joann) of Durham, N.C., and Darryl Rozier (Misty Scruggs) of Fayetteville, N.C.; and four daughters, Peggy Grimsley, Regina Tyner, Cathy Grimsley, and Linda Branch (Steve), all of Lumberton, N.C. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Christopher (Kimberly) and Brandon (Michelle) Grimsley, Jonathan and Trevor Tyner, Beverley (James Rogers) and Ethan Grimsley, Jessica, BreAnna, and Austin Branch, Randi Rozier, and Daisy, Tyler, Jennifer, and Ashley Medlin; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ted was a loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1956, Ted married his sweetheart, Joyce, and they raised seven children. Ted spent most of his life as a farmer and tractor mechanic.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Southeastern Hospice House for their kindness, care, and compassion.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc. at 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3496 Tar Heel Road in Lumberton, N.C., with Pastor Bob Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Rozier Family Cemetery located on Turnpike Road in Lumberton, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To give online, visit www.srmc.org/foundation/foundation-give-now and choose "Southeastern Hospice House."