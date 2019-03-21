Obituary
Teena Hooks

TEENA HOOKS

PARKTON — Teena Hooks, 77, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Alex "Chip" Britt (Lori), Chuck Britt, Randy Hooks (Laura), and Jason Hooks (Laura), and her daughter, Paula Clubb (David). Teena also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Hooks.

The service for Teena Hooks will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, N.C., at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. The burial will be immediately following the service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, N.C.
Funeral Home
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
Published in The Robesonian from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
funeral home direction icon