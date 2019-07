TEENA ROSE GREENE

LUMBERTON — Teena Rose Greene, 58, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Woodhaven Nursing Center in Lumberton.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at East Lumberton Church of God. Burial will follow at the Meadowbrook Cemetery.

The visitation will be Friday an hour prior to the funeral service from noon to 1 p.m. at East Lumberton Church of God.