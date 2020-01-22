TELFORD HUNT

FAIRMONT — Telford Hunt, 88, of Fairmont, peacefully departed to his eternal home on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Glenflora Assisted Living Facility in Lumberton.

He was born July 31, 1931.

He was a faithful and loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sarah Agnes Hunt; his parents, Agnus and Effie Hunt; a sister, Gretchen Hunt Blue; and a brother, Welford Hunt.

Telford was an avid farmer who worked hard to provide for his family. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, coaching his Blue Jay softball team and cheering for the Carolina Tar Heels and Atlanta Braves. When he was no longer able to farm, he enjoyed riding his John Deere gator and caring for his dog, "Buddy." Above all, he loved his family. He was a father figure to not only his children but to his nieces, nephews and many others.

He leaves to cherish his memories four sons, Stanford Hunt (Audrey) of Gastonia, Andy Hunt (Peggy) of Lumberton, Phillip Hunt (Ella Mae) of Fairmont, and Aundra Hunt (Helen) of Fairmont; a daughter, Olivia Hunt-Kono (Richard) of Fairmont; and a sister, Zema Dell Hunt of Lumberton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; and a host of relatives and friends.

The visitation will be Thursday at Reedy Branch Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral services will be held Friday at Reedy Branch Baptist Church at 3 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Reedy Branch Church Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome, but memorials may be made to the Reedy Branch Senior Adult Fund, 3047 McDonald Road, Fairmont, N.C. 28340.