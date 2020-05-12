TERESA LOCKLEAR WALKERCHERAW, S.C. — Teresa Locklear Walker, 54, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Laurinburg, she was a daughter of the late Purnell and Lucindy Jones Locklear. She enjoyed music, riding on dirt roads, dancing and being with family. She will be missed by her cat "Precious." Surviving is her husband, Robert D. Walker of Cheraw, South Carolina; a son, Nakita Dean Locklear of Colorado; a brother, Carnell (Amy) Locklear of Red Springs; and a sister, Denise Jones of Red Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit kiserfuneralhome.com to send an e-condolence.
Published in The Robesonian from May 12 to May 13, 2020.