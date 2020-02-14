TERESA MARLINE OXENDINE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Teresa Marline Oxendine, 46, of 77 Madgies Drive, Lumberton, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.

She was born in Lumberton on May 16, 1973, daughter of Susie Oxendine, and the late James "Red" Brady Oxendine.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, H.B. and Madgie Locklear; and her paternal grandmother, Gadie Mae Oxendine.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Jr. Connor of the home; three sons, James Robert Conner (Taylor) of Norfork, Virginia, and Brandon and Jeremiah of the home; two daughters, Cheyenne and Samantha Connor of the home; her mother, Susie L. Oxendine, and a sister, Katina L. Oxendine, both of Lumberton; four very special aunts whom she loved dearly, Wanda Jacobs, Margaret Taylor, Angie Hunt, and Brenda Locklear; and a host of family, and friends.

Teresa was a homemaker and loved her children. Teresa was a very a happy-go-lucky person who loved to laugh. She was the most caring person who would give her last dime to help someone in need. Her family meant the world to her and she loved them with all her heart.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Victory Christian Fellowship Church, located at 5501 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, with Pastor Tim Holden officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.