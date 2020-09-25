1/1
Teresa W. Allen
TERESA W. ALLEN

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Teresa W. Allen, 67, of Lumberton, died Wednesday night, Sept. 23, 2020, in Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Robeson County on Sept. 25, 1952, a daughter of the late Luther Clayton Ward and Marian Loraine Cox.

Mrs. Allen was a member of East Lumberton Baptist Church and had served in various church activities.

A residential funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Pastor Mike Bowen, Rev. LeRoy Burke and Pastor Cameron Lewis officiating.

Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Surviving is her husband, Jerry C. Allen of the home; a son, Seth Ward Allen of Jeffersonville, Indiana; a daughter, Jerri-Kelly A. McLamb and husband, Jeff, of Lumberton; two granddaughters, Sofia Lane McLamb and Olivia Faith McLamb.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Lee Britt.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: St. Alban's Lodge, No. 114, 600 N. Elm St., Lumberton 28358; or to the St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
