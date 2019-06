TOMMY LEE BARNES

LUMBERTON — Mr. Terry Lee Barnes, 69, of Lumberton, N.C., passed on June 19, 2019.

The funeral is Wednesday at 1 p.m. at McCormick Chapel in Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Moores Landing Cemetery with Military and Masonic Rites.

The visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 4 to 6 at McCormick Chapel Church. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.hillsfhoffairmont.com.