Terry Oxendine

Service Information
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC
28372
(910)-521-4298
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC 28372
Obituary
TERRY OXENDINE

FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Terry Oxendine died peacefully at his home in Fayetteville, N.C., on Feb. 25 at 10:45 a.m. at the age of 64.

Terry is survived by his two children, Danielle Ballas and Josh Oxendine; his four siblings, Darlene Minge, Gary Oxendine, Larry Oxendine and Dale Oxendine; by his significant other, Debra Miller; and by his multiple grandchildren.

Terry was born in Frankfort, Ky., to Roosevelt Oxendine and Doris Hunt. His passions were family, Tar Heels basketball, Panthers football, golf, and carpentry.

A celebration of life is scheduled for March 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home in Pembroke, N.C. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Terry's life. Flowers and condolences can be sent to 407 Breece St. Pembroke, N.C., 28372.
Published in The Robesonian from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
