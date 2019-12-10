TERRY RAY ANDERSON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Terry Ray Anderson, 62, of Lumberton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.

He was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky, on Dec. 12, 1956, to the late Ralph Anderson and the late Winona Haynes Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Joann Sumner Anderson of the home; two sons, Chad Nicholas Anderson (Hannah), and Joshua Bartley Anderson, all of Raleigh; a sister, Regina Anderson of Newport Richie, Florida; and six grandchildren, Brooklyn Grace Anderson, Emma Reagan Anderson, Brooks Inola Anderson, Sumner Rae Anderson, Flora LilliAnn Adams Anderson, and Isadora Rose Adams Anderson.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St., Lumberton.

Additionally, a time of visitation will be held on Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m. at House & Rawlings Funeral Home, 510 E. Fourth St., London, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at House & Rawlings Funeral Home with Rev. Scottie Sumner officiating. Burial will follow at AR Dyche Cemetery in London, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southeastern Health Foundation, 300 W. 27th, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

