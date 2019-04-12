THEAOSEUS T. CLAYTON SR.

LAKE GASTON — The funeral services for attorney Theaoseus T. Clayton Sr., 88, were held Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church (downtown), Henderson.

A native of Person County, he received his B.A. degree in General Science and Political Science from Johnson C. Smith University in 1955, after serving in Korea in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of N.C. Central Law School in 1959 and was invited in 1961 by a white Warrenton attorney James Gilliland to join his law firm and there upon formed the first integrated law firm in North Carolina, Gilliland and Clayton. After the death of attorney Gilliland, he recruited attorney Frank Ballance from S.C. State College to join his firm. The mentorship of Clayton and Ballance reached an entire generation of black attorneys throughout North Carolina and served as a launching pad for numerous young attorneys as Congressman G.K. Butterfield, attorney Theaoseus Clayton Jr., attorney Angus Thompson Jr. and so many others across North Carolina.

His legal career spanned over 50 years. He was general counsel to the Soul City Project and served as the attorney for the Haliwa-Sapona Tribe for many years. He was a member of the Board of Trustees for N.C. Central University, life member of NAACP and was a member of Cotton Memorial Presbyterian Church in Henderson. He was the husband of Eva McPherson Clayton (former member of U.S. Congress).

Remarks were offered by Congressman G.K. Butterfield, Kathy Harris, of the Haliwa-Sapona Tribe, Judge Robert H. Hobgood (retired), and others. Interment was in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Local announcement by McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton.