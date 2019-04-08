THELMA J. PACKER LEE TAYLOR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Thelma J. Packer Lee Taylor, 79, of Lumberton, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home.

She was born on July 1, 1939, in Bladen County, to the late Johnnie C. Packer and the late Ada Mae Cain Packer. She was formerly employed with Lowe's Home Improvement Store.

Ms. Taylor also held multiple positions in church leadership over the years. She taught Sunday School to teens, tended the nursery, led the choir, mentored younger ladies, served on the prayer chain and was frequently called upon to close services with added words of wisdom.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Russell G. Lee; three brothers, Levy Packer, Roy Lee Packer and Odell Packer; and two sisters, Cornelia Hester and Eloise Dent.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Wilkerson of Lumberton, and Cassandra Lee Townsend and husband, Phil, of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren, Zachary Wilkerson and wife, Melissa, Anna McDougall and husband, Joey, Erin Seprish and husband, Kevin, and Julianne Townsend; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Wilkerson, Petra Wilkerson, and Harbor Wilkerson; a brother-in-law, Billy Hester of Clarkton; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Lee of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Salem Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 9494 Mercer Mill Road in Clarkton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

