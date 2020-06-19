THELMA LEWIS PREVATTE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Thelma Lewis Prevatte, 96, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Robeson County on June 8, 1924, to the late J. Paul Lewis Sr. and the late Annie Rhyne Lewis.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, J. Paul Lewis Jr.; a son, Gregory Prevatte; and a sister, Merriam Carroll.

She is survived by her husband, James B. Prevatte of the home; a son, Eric Keith Prevatte and wife, Jeannette, of Lumberton; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marguerite Huffman of Clarkton.

A private graveside service will be held at Prevatte Family Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association of Eastern N.C., 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, N.C. 27612.

