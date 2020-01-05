THELMA LOU WILLOUGHBY

RED SPRINGS — Thelma Lou Willoughby, of Red Springs, was born into her heavenly home on Jan. 3, 2020, completing her earthly journey of 86 years.

Ms. Willoughby was born on Sept. 2, 1933, to the late John Earl and Elizabeth Hayes Caulder.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Francene Willoughby, her husband Braxton Willoughby, a son-in-law, Danny McDougald, and three brothers.

Thelma was a devoted mother and loving grandmother. She was a founding member of New Harvest Church of God in Red Springs. She was a seamstress for the public and her family for many years.

Thelma is survived by three sons, Bruce Willoughby (Bedi) of Rockfish, Wallace Willoughby (Michele) of Lumberton and Matthew Willoughby (Ardene) of Red Springs; two daughters, Ruden McDougald of Rockingham and Myra W. Robinson (Mike) of Red Springs; a brother, John Carl Caulder of Raeford; three sisters, Shirley Odom of Raeford, Frances Tyner of Raeford and Carol Altman of Holden Beach; 38 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the Chapel of Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs. Burial will follow in the Alloway Cemetery.

The visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 7 to p.m. at Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.