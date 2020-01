THELMA RUTH MCCORMICK

ROWLAND — Rev. Thelma Ruth McCormick, 68, of Rowland, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, at Scotland Regional Hospice House of Laurinburg.

The funeral will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church of Rowland. The visitation will be an hour before the service at noon at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

