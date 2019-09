THOMAS EARL "PETE" BRAYBOY

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Thomas Earl "Pete" Brayboy, of Red Springs, was born on April 17, 1938, and departed this life on Sept. 11, 2019, at his home, completing his journey of 81 years.

The funeral service will be Saturday at 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.