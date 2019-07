THOMAS MCLAURIN

MAXTON — Thomas McLaurin, 65, of Maxton, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, Maxton. Burial will follow in the McLeod Memorial Cemetery, Maxton.

The viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg.

