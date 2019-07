THOMAS WALKER LABUWI

PINEHURST — Mr. Thomas Walker Labuwi, 67, of 190 Pineville Drive, passed away Friday, July 14, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial with military honors will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.