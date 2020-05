Or Copy this URL to Share

BROOKS LUMBERTON — Thurman Brooks Sr., 75, of 2107 Edgewood St., died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Green's of Pinehurst in Moore County. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Family Cemetery with Rev. Roy Clark and Rev. Tommy Hall officiating. Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



