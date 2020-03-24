TILMAN L. BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Tilman L. Britt, 49, of 125 Sibley Road, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Ten Mile Center Baptist Church, 11936 U.S. 301 North, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

In keeping in compliance with the governor's Executive Order No. 120, please remember that by law the number of guest allowed at any mass gathering is limited to 50 persons.

The family will receive friends at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday prior to the graveside service and other times at the residence, 125 Sibley Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.