TIMMY MORAL CARTER SR.LUMBERTON — Mr. Timmy Moral Carter Sr., 59, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. He was born in Robeson County on Aug. 25, 1960. He was in car sales. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.I. and Wilma Connor Carter, and Gene Carter; two brothers, Dickie Gene Carter and Jimmy Carter; two sisters, Janet Marie Carter and Shirley Carter Ivey; and a special friend, Hank Chavis. He is survived by his wife, Terri Faircloth Carter of the home; two sons, T.J. Carter of Wilmington and Justin Moral Carter of Lumberton; two brothers, Billy Carter of Fayetteville and Johnny Carter and wife, Belinda, of Lumberton; two sisters, Patsy Carter Parker of Longs, South Carolina, and Penny Carter Britt and husband, Sonny of Lumberton; and two special mentors, Bill Wright and Dean Walters. A special memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.

