TIMMY SPAULDING

MAXTON — Timmy Spaulding, 58, of Maxton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at The Maxton First Assembly of God, with burial following in the Smiling Family Cemetery.

The visitation will be from 6 t0 8 p.m. Sunday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.