TIMOTHY LAWSON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Timothy Lawson, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2019, after a prolonged illness.

He was born on July 7, 1941, in Robeson County, to Emory and Pauline Lawson. The second of four children, he is survived by siblings, Martha Starnes (Ivey) of Lumberton, and Steve Lawson (Marianne) of Eutawville, S.C. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Joyce Hinson of Charlotte.

He was a beloved husband to Linda Walters Lawson, of the home, for nearly 58 years. He will be cherished by daughters, Wendy Mauldin (Dana) of Shallotte, Lori Baucom (Ron) of Fairmont, and Heather Rainaldo (Bill) of Dacula, Ga. He was "Pa" to grandchildren, Dane and Megan Mauldin, Ronnie Baucom, Ashley, William Caleb and Paulina Rainaldo, and great-granddaughter, Amber Baucom.

Growing up in rural Robeson County, he spent countless hours along the Lumber River fishing, hunting and playing "gator" on its banks with childhood friends. He continued to fish the lakes and sloughs of the river throughout his life, especially with his father-in-law, Edwin Walters. He had an equal love for fishing at the beach, particularly on Ocean Isle pier and at favorite spots up and down the intracostal waterway with his sons-in-law. He loved to be outdoors in the yard with the birds and squirrels and with his dogs, Chica and Sambo.

He co-owned and served as operations manager of Medical Arts Pharmacy from 1979 until his retirement at age 62. His life's work was dedicated to his customers and his generous spirit was shared daily. He never met a stranger nor failed to help someone in need, often without any expectation of acknowledgement or return.

As a long-time member of Barnesville Baptist Church, throughout the years he served as a Sunday school teacher, RA leader, deacon and member of the Baptist Men's Missionary Brotherhood. The annual church homecoming, with its pit cooked barbecue was one of his favorite times of fellowship, as well as many fifth Sunday night gospel sings. His request was for any donations to be made to the general fund of Barnesville Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

The family will receive friends and loved ones during a time of visitation at Floyd Mortuary at 809 E. Fifth St. from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Barnesville Baptist Church with Pastors John Spence and David McClellan officiating. A graveside service and interment will follow at Walters Family Cemetery on Creek Road in Orrum.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.