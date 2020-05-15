TIMOTHY RYAN BRAYBOYROWLAND — Mr. Timothy Ryan Brayboy, 43, was born on Nov. 28, 1976, and departed this earth on May 10, 2020. The graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Church Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Clara Brayboy; maternal grandparents, David and Mary Ruth Locklear; and a special aunt, Margorie Diane Locklear. He leaves behind to treasure his life and memories his loving partner of 11 years and wife of four years, Brandi T. Brayboy; four sons, Shacoy Brayboy (Sophia), Timothy Chandler Brayboy, Jacobey Xzavier Brayboy, and Lester Locklear Jr.; a daughter, Brinsley Brayboy "Bug;" a sister, Myron Brayboy Oxendine (Jimmy); a brother, Richie Lance Brayboy (Latoya); his parents, Landis Brayboy and Marilyn L. Brayboy; grandchildren, Selah Brayboy, Baylor Brayboy and Bryce Locklear; a special friend, Russell Oxendine; a devoted mother-in-law, Susan Johnson Malcom; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.



