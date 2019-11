TINA GAIL MCCLAY EDGE

ST. PAULS — Mrs. Tina Gail McClay Edge, of Saint Pauls, was born on Oct. 30, 1968, and passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, completing her journey of 51 years.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Services entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.