TOMMIE CARL EMANUEL

PEMBROKE — Tommie Carl Emanuel of Pembroke was born Friday, April 2, 1948, and was born into eternity Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, completing his journey of 72 years.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel in Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel in Lumberton