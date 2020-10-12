1/
TOMMIE CARL EMANUEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOMMIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TOMMIE CARL EMANUEL

PEMBROKE — Tommie Carl Emanuel of Pembroke was born Friday, April 2, 1948, and was born into eternity Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, completing his journey of 72 years.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel in Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel in Lumberton



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
801 North Chestnut Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
(910) 738-2211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved