TONY ANTHONY HUNT

SIOUX FALL, S.D. — Tony Anthony Hunt, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was born Monday, Feb. 17, 1958, in Robeson County, and departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Sanford Memorial Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, surrounded by his wife, Linda; several siblings, and loved ones, completing his journey of 61 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cattie Bell Hunt Carter, Rucious "Skinner" Hunt and L.B. Hunt, and a brother, Shawn F. Carter.

Mr. Hunt was a 1976 graduate of Pembroke Senior High. He served in the U.S. Navy for some time and then worked as a long-distance truck driver for many years until he retired.

Mr. Hunt leaves to cherish his memories, his stepfather, William (Lena) Carter; several brothers and sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends in North Carolina and South Dakota.

The visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.