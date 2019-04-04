TONY MCKINLEY HARRISON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Tony McKinley Harrison "Icee Man," of Lumberton, departed this life on March 29, 2019.

He was born Feb. 22, 1946, and was the son of the late Owen and Doris Harrison. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Harrison; and a brother, Frank.

He is survived by three sons, James Harrison (Sandra), Randy Harrison (Lori), and Rodney Harrison (Wendy); three brothers, Jimmy Ray, Larry Wayne, and Luther; three sisters, Mary, Loretta, and Elizabeth; nine grandchildren, Kelsie, Jamie, Marquita, Chris, Jessica, Tawny, Summer, RJ,and Zach; and five great-grandchildren, Izaiah, Zayden, Nathan, Greyson, and Owen.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the East Lumberton Church of God with Rev. Bruce Brumfield and Rev. Bob Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrison Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.