TONY OXENDINE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Tony Oxendine, 52, of 3685 Dallas Road, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with the Rev. Jerry Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the Hammonds Family Cemetery in Fairmont.

The family received friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.