TONYA MARIE LOCKLEAR

MAXTON — Tonya Marie Locklear, 50, of 197 N.C. 710 S. Maxton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Praise and Worship Ministries in Red Springs with Bishop Ricky Deese and Rev. Apostle Larry Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.