TRAVIS JERMAINE THOMPSON

LUMBERTON — Travis Jermaine Thompson was born on Sept. 9, 1974, at Southeastern General Hospital in Lumberton.

He departed this earthy life on Tuesday, April 17, 2019, peacefully in his home on 1828 Booker St., Lumberton.

The youngest of five siblings, he proceeds this journey through life with his sister, Karen Thompson.

He is survived by his mother, Helena (Donald) Stephens; his father, Leslie (Jean) Grinag of Jeffersonville, Ind.; his brothers, Glenn McMillan of Brooklyn, N.Y., Kevin (Anna) Thompson of White Oak, and Tyre Grinage, Jeffersonville, Ind.; his sisters, Juaconda McMillan of Lumberton, and Selena Grinage of Jeffersonville, Ind., a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins accompanied by a special friend, Shelley McLean; and his Godmother, Linda Carter.

A public viewing will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon at McCormick Chapel AME Church, Lumberton, where Dr. Judy Johnson is the pastor and eulogist.