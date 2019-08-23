TRISTON ERIC WILLIAMS

MAXTON — Triston Eric Williams, 13, of Prospect Road, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Prospect United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, John W. Williams, Jr.

Left to cherish is memory are his parents, Ashley Oxendine of Maxton, and John Williams of Laurinburg; a brother, Seth C. Williams of Wagram; two sisters, Airah Locklear of Wagram, and Heaven Williams of Gibson; grandparents, Lynn and Gregory Dial of Pembroke, and Tammy and Curtis Dean of Laurinburg; great-grandparents, Cynthia Oxendine of Maxton, and J.W. and Juanita Williams of Laurel Hill; four special aunts, Shana (Rudy) Farthing of Maxton, Tonya Oxendine of Pembroke, Terryn (Shawn) Oxendine of Concord, and Katelin Locklear of Pembroke; a special nephew, Jamison McNeill Jr. of Pembroke; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.