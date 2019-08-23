TRISTON ERIC WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "My Deepest Sympathy to his family and friends."
    - Annie Stephens
  • "I didn't know him but my hearts breaks for him terribly. My..."
    - Olivia Cummings
  • "So sad"
    - bill
  • "He is in the arms of God's angels tonight. Take comfort..."
    - Cheryl and Joe Locklear
  • "Ariah loved her big brother and will miss him. They had a..."
    - Ariah Locklear
Service Information
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC
28372
(910)-521-4298
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Prospect United Methodist Church
Obituary
TRISTON ERIC WILLIAMS

MAXTON — Triston Eric Williams, 13, of Prospect Road, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Prospect United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, John W. Williams, Jr.

Left to cherish is memory are his parents, Ashley Oxendine of Maxton, and John Williams of Laurinburg; a brother, Seth C. Williams of Wagram; two sisters, Airah Locklear of Wagram, and Heaven Williams of Gibson; grandparents, Lynn and Gregory Dial of Pembroke, and Tammy and Curtis Dean of Laurinburg; great-grandparents, Cynthia Oxendine of Maxton, and J.W. and Juanita Williams of Laurel Hill; four special aunts, Shana (Rudy) Farthing of Maxton, Tonya Oxendine of Pembroke, Terryn (Shawn) Oxendine of Concord, and Katelin Locklear of Pembroke; a special nephew, Jamison McNeill Jr. of Pembroke; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
