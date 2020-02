TRUDIE MAE OXENDINE

SHANNON — Mrs. Trudie Mae Oxendine, 94, of Shannon Road, Shannon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dial family cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.