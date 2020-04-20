TWINNION THOMPSON SR. "ED"

LUMBERTON — Mr. Twinnion Thompson Sr."Ed," 80, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Bladen County on Sept. 24, 1939, to the late Earl Thompson and the late Mae Stone Thompson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later became a truck driver for Randolph Bundy Trucking Co. for many years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Evett Thompson; and a brother, John F. Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine "Cookie" Thompson of the home; his children, LTC(P) Theresa Lagail Lewis of Ft. Knox, Kentucky, Amanda Hope Zobrist (Baruch) of San Antonio, Texas, Twinnion Jr. Thompson (Lynne) of Rockwell, Tracy Kay Miller of Salisbury, and Debbie Morgan (Perry) of Salisbury; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Ann Bass (Charles) of Hope Mills; two brothers, Boyd Thompson of Stedman, and Gilbert Thompson (Sandy) of Mooresville; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Robert Rock.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

