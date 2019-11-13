TYRONE SHEDRICK BYRD

LUMBERTON — The funeral service for Rev. Tyrone Shedrick Byrd will be held at noon Friday in the Sandy Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be Saturday in Sansbury Cemetery, Timmonsville, South Carolina, directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.

Rev. T. S. Byrd began his journey in Timmonsville, South Carolina, 47 years ago and took his final flight on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington. He served as the illustrious pastor of the Sandy Grove Baptist Church for 18 years.

A native of Timmonsville, South Carolina, he was born to the late Maxzella and Alease Benjamin Byrd Sr. on March 10, 1972, in Florence County, South Carolina. He was a graduate of West Florence High School and Francis Marion University of Florence, South Carolina, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. He did further studies at Shaw University Divinity School.

Rev. Byrd was licensed and ordained to the gospel ministry by Savannah Grove Baptist Church of Effingham, South Carolina. He was called to lead the Sandy Grove Baptist Church family in July 2001. He held memberships in the Progressive National Baptist Convention, General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, NAACP, Crown Masonic Lodge No. 383 and former member of Robeson County Department of Social Services Board. He was also the former vice moderator of the Lumber River Baptist Association. In addition to his ministry assignment he had agriculture and timber interest in the operation of Byrd Family Farms. Rev. Byrd was a former employee of Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home and Tidewater Land and Timber Company.

The survivors include his wife, Lachricia Edwards-Byrd; his daughter, Jordan Madison Byrd; his Sandy Grove Baptist Church family; a sister, Jeronell Byrd Sawyer (Mack) of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two brothers, Jenarry Byrd (Nikita) of Monks Corner, South Carolina, and Maxzella Byrd, Jr. of Timmonsville, South Carolina; mother and father-in-law, Rev. Jerry and Rena Mae Edwards of Greeleyville, South Carolina; a sister-in-law; four brothers-in-law; eight aunts; eight uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a global network of colleagues, and friends.

Rev. Byrd will lie in repose from 11 to noon prior to service in the church.