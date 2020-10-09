1/1
Vardell Scott
VARDELL SCOTT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Vardell Scott, 80, died Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 1, 1939, to the late John Bennie (JB) and Mary Jane Scott.

Mr. Scott was a devoted member of Riverside Independent Baptist Church. He loved his church family very much, always looking forward to the many hugs and kisses he received every Sunday.

Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Marvel Scott of the home; children, Kimberly Scott and Jerry Scott (Darline) of Lumberton; three sisters, Nevelyn Graham (Lacie), Willow Dean Locklear, and Patricia Ann Chavis, all of Lumberton; one brother, Frank Scott of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Chyna Tramel (Brad), Cory Emanuel, and Harlie Scott, all of Lumberton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Gaynora Leach, and three brothers, Earl Scott, Lindberg Scott and Percell Scott.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Liberty Home Care and Hospice, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Jerry McNeill, Rev. Jimmy McNeill and Mr. Russ Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
