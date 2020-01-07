VASHTI BRITT MUSSELWHITE

FAIRMONT — Vashti Britt Musselwhite was born Aug. 23, 1931, and departed on Jan. 2, 2020.

Daughter of the late Andrew and Eloise Britt of Robeson County, Vashti is survived by husband 0f 65 years, David W. Musselwhite; daughters, Joan M. Spyhalski of Richmond, Virginia, and Angelia M. Talley of Albany, Georgia; granddaughters, Anna K. Spyhalski, and Leslie C. Spyhalski of Richmond, Virginia, and Laura B. Talley, and Catherine L. Talley of Albany, Georgia.

Vashti worked for 40 plus years as an accountant for Rawls Chevrolet & Oldsmobile Co., receiving recognition for years of dedicated service to the Rawls Dealership and General Motors Corporation. She taught Sunday School at Fairmont First Baptist for many years. A beloved chaperone and confidant on several beach trips with her daughters and their friends, Vashti was thought of as a second mom, welcoming all who entered her door. In retirement, she enjoyed time with her grandchildren reading, extensive travel at home and abroad with family and friends and fellowship with the Red Hat Ladies, some of whom referred to Vashti as the "Queen of Hoot." She will be remembered for her congenial smile and disposition, handling life with class, her loyalty, her faith and her loving support for her family.

Her family wishes to thank Community Healthcare and Hospice, Greenbrier Assisted Living, Lumberton Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Southeastern Regional Medical Center staff for their care of Vashti in the final stage of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Vashti's name to Fairmont First Baptist Church, Fairmont, or the .

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fairmont First Baptist Church, Fairmont, with a reception and visitation following the service.