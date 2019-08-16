V.E. 'JACKIE' WHITLEY JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. V.E. "Jackie" Whitley, Jr., 81, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Florence County, S.C., on Aug. 14, 1938, a son of the late V. E. "Jack" Whitley, Sr. and Lessie Chance Whitley. A long-time resident of Lumberton and member of the Chestnut Street Methodist Church, "Jackie" will be best remembered from his days at Whitley Furniture in downtown Lumberton and his years of service as an EMT-I with the Robeson County Ambulance Service, from which he retired in 2000.

The family would like to thank Brenda Thompson, Dale Clark and Margaret Edwards Hardee for their love and support.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. from the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Herbert Lowery Jr. to officiate. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn P. Whitley of the home; two sons, Tony Nelson Whitley (Shannon) of Wake Forrest, N.C., and Terry Eugene Whitley (Denise) of Fairmont; four grandchildren, Garrett N. Whitley, Evan N. Whitley, Hillary Whitley Walters and Courtney R. Powers; and three great-grandchildren, Scott Walters, Avery Walters and Ashtyn Whitley.

The family will receive friends prior to the hour of service, from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Chestnut Street United Methodist Church General Fund, P. O Box 1464, Lumberton, N.C., 28359 or to the Southeastern Hospice, 1100 Pine Run Dr., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Barnes, James Davis, Nicky Ivey, Eddie Prevatte, Richard Pridgen and Garrett Whitley.