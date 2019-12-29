VEIRL GLENN BROOKS SR.

PEMBROKE — Mr. Veirl Glenn Brooks Sr., beloved husband, father, granddaddy, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, was born on May 6, 1951. He left his earthly home on Dec 26, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Mr. Peter and Mrs. Annie Bell Oxendine Brooks.

Mr. Veirl was preceded in death by four brothers, Dr Martin Luther Brooks, James Grady "Jimmy" Brooks, the Rev. Dalton Peter Brooks, and James Everette Sampson; and four sisters, Althae Mae Brooks Maynor, Nettie Mae Brooks Lowry, Daphina Juanita Brooks Locklear, and Mary Lois Sampson Sanderson.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bear Swamp Baptist Church with the Revs. Dr. Tim Chavis, Earnest Ray Brooks and Bro. Paul G. Brooks Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Bear Swamp Church Cemetery.

Mr. Veirl leaves behind to cherish his memories and calling his wife, Diane Marie Brooks of 46 years; his son, Veirl Glenn Jr (Molly) of Chapel Hill; and his two grandchildren, Henry Martin (10) and Annabell Rose (5). Also his five brothers: Ronald Brooks, Paul Brooks, Howard Brooks, Rev Earnest Ray Brooks, and Dr David Earl Brooks; and his two sisters, Bernice Marie Brooks Lowry, and Joyce Neil Brooks Maynor; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, church friends, and co-workers.

He attended Robeson Community College for brick masonry training in 1971 and worked as a brick mason for 45 years. He was a retired member of the Pembroke Rescue Squad for 31 years. He worked at Pembroke Veterinary Hospital as his brother's right hand man for 41 years. He made an impression on many young men through his service with the Boy Scouts, coaching little league baseball, and umpiring baseball games. Veirl was a member of Bear Swamp Baptist Church, where he served as a greeter and usher, assisted with the church treasurer, ministered to the children, and helped with groundskeeping. He extended his skills and talents on mission trips to Honduras and the Philippines. Veirl had a unique way of loving his family, his church, and his community. He was known for his friendly smile, helping hands, contagious laughter, affectionate relationships, and glowing personality. His grandchildren were his ultimate pride and joy. He believed in making time for the things that were truly important to him. He was a devoted Christian, living a life of servanthood and love towards others, forever leaving his impression on his loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Bear Swamp Baptist Church. Services entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.