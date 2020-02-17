VENESSA RODGERS

LUMBERTON — Ms. Venessa Rodgers, 58, of Lumberton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Rodgers was born in Cumberland County on Aug. 15, 1961.

She is preceded in death by her mother Eunice E. Rodgers; a sister, Gwendolyn Long; two nieces, Krystal E. Long, and Leslie N. Long (Nikki); and a great-nephew, Devon Tyler Heaton.

Ms. Venessa leaves to cherish her fond memories,her father, William (Bill) Rodgers of Alexandria, Louisiana; a daughter, Ashlea S. Hunt (Rev. Rodney Hunt) of Lumberton; two sons, Jackie D. Locklear of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Christopher C. Locklear (Patty) of Columbia, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; her fiancé, John Chriscoe, along with his children, Sasha Williams, and Caleb Chriscoe; three brothers, Don Rodgers (Marlene), Mark Rodgers (Nancy), and Marland Rodgers (Donna); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Keith Long and Rev. Carl Pevia officiating. Burial will follow in the Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.