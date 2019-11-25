VEOLA WOODS

PEMBROKE — Ms. Veola Woods, 95, of Pembroke, was born May 27, 1924, and departed this life on Earth for her eternal life on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at GlenFlora of Lumberton.

The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Rock of Ages Baptist Church. The funeral will follow Friday at 2 p.m. at Rock of Ages Baptist Church

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noad and Fodie Bell Woods; two infant babies; a brother, Roscoe Woods; a sister, Margaret Locklear; a grandson, Anthony Ray Hammonds; and a great-grandson, Tony (Tiger) Locklear Jr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories a daughter, Ruby Jane Humphrey; four grandchildren, Anita Hunt, Ronnie Hammonds, Shirley Jane Oxendine, and Earlie Hammonds; 12 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; a special great-niece that she raised, Ellen Revels; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.