Obituary
VERA BODIFORD HAINES

LUMBERTON — Vera Bodiford Haines, 77, of 3115 Old Elizabethtown Road, Lumberton, departed this life on April 11, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Q. Bodiford and Edith Perry Bodiford; and two brothers, Gordon C. Bodiford and Kerry (Buddy) Bodiford.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton.

Ms. Vera is survived by a daughter, Sarah and Chris Everett of Rockingham; a brother, Terry Bodiford of Lumberton; two sisters, Sherry and Harrelson Britt of Lumberton, and Peggy and Mike Eagon of Asheboro; three grandchildren, Taylor Forester, Kelsey Forester, and Jordan Everett; and several nieces and nephews.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
