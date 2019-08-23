VERGIE HUNT BAUCOM DAVIS

CHARLOTTE — On Aug. 21, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Mrs. Vergie Hunt Baucom Davis quit dying and started to live.

She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, the oldest child of Willie Oscar Hunt and Sara Katherine Sampson Hunt.

Vergie was in the last class to graduate from Green Grove High School in 1952. After school, she moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she met and married her first husband, Walter David Baucom. She worked for Philip Morris until moving to Charlotte in 1966. She then was a breakfast cook for Charlotte Memorial Hospital for 17 1/2 years. She then married Joe A. Davis. Above all, she was a devoted mother, making her family her top priorities.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter David Baucom; second husband, Joe A. Davis; infant daughter; son, Henry Millard Baucom Sr.; two sisters, Eloise Hunt, and Kelsey Sanderson; and three brothers, Willis Herold, and Finnis and Douglas Hunt. Mrs. Davis was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Surviving her are her three sons, Walter David, and Virgil and Timothy Baucom; daughter, Kathy; daughter-in-laws, Vivian and Jackie Baucom, all of Charlotte; siblings of four sisters, Evelyn H. Myers of Glen Alen, Va., Zeddie Emrich of Greer, S.C., Brenda H Chavis (Ancil) of Fairmont, and Gwendolyn H. Roithmeier of Stallings; and a brother, Charles Robert Hunt (Nancy) of Monroe. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, a special friend Mary, host of nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and other family members and friends.

The family will greet friends on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. at New Life Church of Jesus Christ, located at 4160 Zion Church Road in Concord. Mrs. Davis' funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at New Life Church of Jesus Christ with burial immediately following at Evergreen City Cemetery, located at 4426 Central Ave. in Charlotte.

