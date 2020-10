VERLENE M. MCDOUGALD

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Verlene M. McDougald, 92, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Visitation is Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Colvin Funeral Home and other times at her home, 415 Ridgefield Drive, Lumberton.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service will be for the immediate family only Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Lumberton.

