VERNON PLEASANTS BRAKE

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Vernon Pleasants Brake, 89, died peacefully at home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Georgia Ann; daughters, Bonnie Leigh Brake Gilbreth (Teddy) of Charleston, and Catherine Brake Lee (Chris) of Myrtle Beach; four grandchildren, Andrew Lee (Emily), William Lee, Catherine Gilbreth, and Edward Gilbreth, all of Charleston; and a brother, Thomas W. Brake (Carole) of Charlotte. Vernon was predeceased by his parents, Ralph Waldo Brake and Margaret Elizabeth Pleasants Brake; and his brother, Ralph W. Brake Jr., all of Rowland.

Vernon was born on July 5, 1930, in Rowland, where he graduated from Rowland High School in 1949. He attended Campbell College and graduated from Wake Forest University in 1954. Vernon married his wife of 61 years, Georgia Ann Henry, in 1959. They moved to Myrtle Beach in 1961 and made what was then a small town their home.

Vernon was a deacon, elder and treasurer of the First Presbyterian Church. He was involved in the United Way, The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce (board member), a charter member of Golf Tee Time Network (board member), and a charter member of Myrtle Beach Hotel-Motel Association (board member). Vernon was a Golf Holiday Board member for 28 years. Much of his business life was dedicated to promoting golf and making Myrtle Beach the golf capital. He was inducted into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame in 2017. Vernon spent the majority of his adult life as managing partner of The Breakers Hotel from 1971 until his retirement in 2004 at the age of 74. He was the perfect example of someone who found what they loved to do and made a career out of it. He loved managing the hotel, watching its growth through the years and never once uttered the words… "I don't feel like going to work today." In 1999, the Breakers merged with Myrtle Beach National and he began his tenure as a board member.

Family was very important to Vernon. He was always ready for a family dinner, golf outing, canoe trip or walk and time with his children and grandchildren. He had a ready smile and interest in everyone.

In light of current events and closures, there will be a graveside service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Rowland Cemetery in Rowland. All are welcome. However, the family understands the concerns people might have around the virus and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

